UAE President directs establishment of Zayed Education Foundation to empower next generation of global leaders

Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Zayed Education Foundation has been established to empower young leaders in developing solutions to pressing global challenges through collaboration in education, research, and innovation.

By 2035, the Foundation aims to support 100,000 promising young talents, equipping them to drive economic, social, and environmental progress around the world.

Launched in the Year of Community, the Foundation embodies the enduring legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who held a firm belief in the importance of international cooperation and education to shape a better future for humanity.

The Zayed Education Foundation will build a worldwide network of young leaders, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to fostering sustainable development regionally and globally.

At the heart of the Foundation’s mission is Zayed Scholars, a flagship programme offering merit-based university scholarships and immersive leadership training. Designed to nurture both academic excellence and practical leadership skills, this initiative will prepare young leaders to drive transformative impact in their communities and beyond.

In addition to scholarships, the Foundation will invest in pioneering research and innovation in the UAE through grants and impact-driven funding, ensuring that talented individuals can access resources to develop tangible solutions to global challenges.

Starting in the UAE, the Foundation will progressively expand its initiatives to Arab nations and partner countries in the Global South through direct programming and strategic partnerships with educational institutions, governments, and communities.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised that the establishment of the Zayed Education Foundation reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to advancing the late Sheikh Zayed’s vision for a more inclusive and prosperous world.

His Highness added that solving pressing global challenges requires both innovative and collaborative approaches, and the UAE will provide a platform for talented young leaders in the UAE, region, and world to study, research, and innovate together for the betterment of humanity.

H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Court for National Projects, added, “The UAE has always been a place where ambitious individuals come to shape their futures. Through the Zayed Education Foundation, we are extending this spirit of opportunity to young leaders worldwide, inviting them to contribute to a more sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous tomorrow.”

