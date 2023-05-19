UAE President directs Ministry of Community Development and Etihad Water & Electricity to support low-income farm owners

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed that the Ministry of Community Development, in coordination with Etihad Water & Electricity, to support low-income farm owners.
The Ministry of Community Development and Etihad Water & Electricity stated that a subsidy will be applied starting from July 2023 through a direct deduction from the monthly electricity consumption bill.
The support of His Highness is in line with leadership's commitment to empower Emiratis and ensure a decent standard of living in the UAE.
