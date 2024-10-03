UAE President emphasises importance of social solidarity during meeting with foster mothers

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a group of foster mothers caring for children.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the mothers and expressed his gratitude for their compassionate efforts in fostering these children, helping them integrate into society, and providing a nurturing family environment that supports their emotional and social wellbeing, thereby benefiting both the children and the wider community.

His Highness emphasised that their fostering of these children demonstrates a strong sense of social responsibility, adding that they set an example for others by upholding the values of generosity, compassion, and social solidarity that define Emirati society.

He also reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting individuals and organisations that care for these children, highlighting the importance of community involvement in taking responsibility and ensuring they are provided with a stable and nurturing environment.

