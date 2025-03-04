UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rulers of Emirates, declares Sheikh Zayed’s historic farm in Dubai third union site

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged Ramadan greetings today with Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, along with Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers. The location of the gathering was the historic farm of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in Al Khawaneej, Dubai. Their Highnesses prayed for the holy month to bring health, happiness, and wellbeing to all, and for the UAE and its people to enjoy continued progress and stability.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qawain; and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Welcoming Their Highnesses to Sheikh Zayed’s farm, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his delight at the gathering, noting the location’s deep historical significance. The farm was the site of early discussions between the late Sheikh Zayed and his fellow rulers, which paved the way for the establishment of the UAE.

During the meeting, Their Highnesses recalled key moments on the path towards the nation’s formation, and paid tribute to the dedication of the late Sheikh Zayed and his fellow leaders who worked tirelessly to unite the country and support the development of its people. They reaffirmed that Sheikh Zayed’s legacy remains an enduring source of inspiration and guidance, and they reiterated their commitment to preserving the nation's achievements and advancing its progress.

On this occasion, His Highness announced that Sheikh Zayed’s farm is now recognised as the UAE’s third union site, alongside Union House and Arqoob Al Sedira. This designation honours the site’s historical significance and the pivotal importance of the meetings held there prior to the UAE’s formation.

The farm in Al Khawaneej is closely associated with the nation’s history. It was here in March 1971 that the late Sheikh Zayed hosted a series of meetings with his fellow rulers over a period of approximately two weeks. These discussions laid the groundwork for the landmark agreement on the union and the UAE Constitution, which was signed four months later on what is now celebrated as Union Pledge Day.

At today’s gathering, His Highness the President, alongside Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, and other attendees, performed the Maghrib prayer.

Following the prayer, His Highness hosted an iftar reception attended by the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, and distinguished guests.

Among those present were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Direcors of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and several Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

