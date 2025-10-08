UAE President Honors Professor Humaid Al Shamsi for Harvard Appointment

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Professor Humaid bin Harmal Al Shamsi, President of the Emirates Oncology Society and Chief Executive Officer of the Burjeel Cancer Institute, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting took place in recognition of Professor Al Shamsi’s recent academic achievements, having been named a Visiting Professor at Harvard Medical School and a Visiting Scientist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in the United States, making him the first Emirati physician to receive such honours.

H.H. congratulated Professor Al Shamsi and wished him further success in his scientific journey in service of his nation and humanity. H.H. affirmed that empowering exceptional national talents remains a central priority within the UAE’s vision and commitment to driving lasting progress.

Professor Al Shamsi thanked H.H. for the continuous support extended to national talents across all fields, particularly scientific research, encouraging them to pursue their ambitions and attain the highest academic achievements in order to serve their country.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of Sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, citizens and guests.