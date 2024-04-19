UAE President honours eight individuals with Abu Dhabi Awards

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, has honoured eight individuals for their notable contributions to communities across the UAE at a ceremony marking the 11th edition of the Abu Dhabi Awards, held at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi.

The 11th edition of the Abu Dhabi Awards honoured individuals whose contributions have positively benefited the UAE across diverse fields such as education, sustainability, medicine, humanitarian relief, community awareness, and the empowerment of People of Determination.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed his congratulations to all the honourees, recognising their inspiring efforts and significant contributions in service to society.

His Highness said: "The recipients of the Abu Dhabi Awards truly embody the timeless values of giving, compassion, and altruism, and through their deeds they have positively impacted UAE society in a variety of ways. By honouring their selflessness and dedication, we also celebrate and reinforce the values exemplified by the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.”

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior;H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs Families affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; in addition to a wide range of dignitaries, senior officials, the families of award recipients, and the official partners and supporters of the initiative.

Individuals honoured in the 11th edition of the Abu Dhabi Awards include:

Amna Khalifa Al Qemzi, a pioneer in organic agriculture who is dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability and sharing her expertise with community members through her continuous endeavours in this field.

Dr. Ahmed Osman Shatila, a consultant neurologist who manages the Multiple Sclerosis Clinic at the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, which he also played a pivotal role in establishing, and who consistently dedicates his expertise to benefit the UAE community.

Imen Sfaxi, who bravely utilised her first aid expertise to assist those injured in a fire that occurred in a residential building in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in 2022.

Salaamah Saif Al Teneij, who at 16 years of age plays an active role in raising awareness about various topics of importance to children, including bullying prevention and online safety.

Klaithem Obaid Al Matrooshi, a pioneering figure in the field of human rights, who has worked to empower People of Determination, especially women, and has achieved outstanding local and global accomplishments.

Mezna Matar Al Mansoori, a key figure in the educational sector in the Al Sila area in the Western Region who has made significant contributions in the field of child development benefiting several generations. Described as a virtuous educator and a caring and inspiring mother, she has worked tirelessly to instil in children and youth the foundations of civic responsibility and the values of tolerance, giving, and goodness.

Saeed Naseeb Al Mansoori, who has become a role model for his generosity, charitable endeavours, and exemplary citizenship. One of his most notable contributions has been his unwavering support for education in the Al Wathba region spanning over 30 years. Saeed serves as an inspiration for generations, with many fondly recalling his kindness, motivation, and assistance in their pursuit of knowledge and service to the nation.

John Sexton, who is renowned for his dedication to education, and who has made a significant contribution to the nation's educational landscape, most notably through his pivotal role in the founding of New York University Abu Dhabi. Through his unwavering encouragement and support for students, Sexton has positively influenced the lives of many in the UAE and around the world.

The Abu Dhabi Awards recognise those who have selflessly devoted their time and efforts to serving the UAE community, leaving a lasting positive impact. Their profound contributions will endure for decades to come.

The Awards also aim to serve as a source of inspiration, motivating all members of the community to perform acts of goodness and make their own positive contributions to society. They provide an opportunity for individuals to nominate unsung heroes who have contributed to the advancement of society through their sacrifices and selfless efforts in service to the community.

Established in 2005, the Abu Dhabi Awards have recognised 100 individuals from 17 different nationalities for their valuable contributions in various fields, including medical care, education, environmental sustainability, and the preservation of the rich heritage of the UAE.

Community members are encouraged to nominate their own heroes for future editions by visiting the Abu Dhabi Awards website: www.abudhabiawards.ae

