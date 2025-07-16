UAE President honours institutions awarded ‘Parent-Friendly Label’

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has affirmed the UAE's steadfast commitment to supporting family stability and cohesion, describing the family as the foundation of a strong society. His Highness highlighted the family’s central role in instilling essential values, and nurturing future generations rooted in their national identity and able to contribute to the UAE’s ongoing development.

His Highness’ remarks came as he honoured institutions awarded the ‘Parent-Friendly Label’ by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) during the programme’s third cycle. The ceremony also included a reception for members of the programme’s judging panel and several ECA employees.

During the event, held at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness congratulated the winning institutions and underlined the importance of strengthening organisational awareness around the need to establish parent-friendly workplaces. He noted that such environments are a vital component of a positive institutional culture, helping to strike a balance between parenting responsibilities and professional obligations. This, he said, enables parents to fulfil their family roles while also pursuing their career goals.

His Highness, who was also briefed on the programme’s objectives and the outcomes of its current cycle, expressed his appreciation for the strong level of engagement shown by the participating institutions.

The event was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and several ministers, senior officials, citizens and guests.