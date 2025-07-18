UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister witness exchange of agreements, MoUs to strengthen bilateral cooperation

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, today witnessed the exchange of several agreements and memoranda of understanding between the two countries, aimed at expanding avenues of cooperation across a range of development sectors. The exchange took place as part of His Highness’ official visit to Hungary.

The agreements and MoUs announced and exchanged by both sides cover various fields, including cooperation in data centres and artificial intelligence projects, green and renewable energy, food and agriculture, family and youth policy, government development and modernisation, energy storage systems, and defence cooperation, among others.

The exchange ceremony was held at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Hungarian capital, Budapest. Representing the UAE were His Excellency Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; His Excellency Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Her Excellency Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family; Her Excellency Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet; His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of the Board of Directors, EDGE Group; His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Mubadala Investment Company; and His Excellency Mohamed Ali Alabbar, Chairman, Eagle Hills Properties.

The agreements were exchanged on the Hungarian side by the relevant ministers and officials.