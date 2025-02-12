UAE President issues a resolution reconstituting Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has issued a resolution to reconstitute the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council (AIATC), Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as Vice-Chairman.

The resolution also appointed His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Mubarak bin Nawi Al Mazrouei, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, His Excellency Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, His Excellency Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, His Excellency Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, and Mr. Peng Xiao as members of AIATC.

Since its establishment in January 2024, AIATC has been regulating, implementing, and developing policies and strategies related to AI and advanced technologies in Abu Dhabi. The council plays a vital role in positioning Abu Dhabi as a global leader in AI and advanced technology, fostering research, investments, and collaborations with local and international partners.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.