UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Undersecretary for Ministry of Investment

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al Hawi as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment.

Al Hawi held a number of leadership positions in investment sector, including the Director of Economic Development at the Executive Council of Dubai, following his role as a Vice President at Mubadala.

Al Hawi gained valuable experience over seven years, holding various positions at the Prime Minister’s Office and the Executive Office of Dubai.

