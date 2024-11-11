UAE President issues Federal Decree establishing UAE Aid Agency

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree No. 27 of 2024 to establish the UAE Aid Agency, affiliated with the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council. The agency shall have an independent juridical personality and full legal capacity to act.

The agency is tasked with implementing foreign aid programmes in line with the general policy for international humanitarian affairs. Its responsibilities include planning, overseeing, executing, and monitoring official government support, with a particular focus on disaster relief, early recovery programmes, post-conflict stabilisation, development programmes, and capacity building programmes.

Speaking on the occasion of the establishment of the UAE Aid Agency, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, said, "The establishment of the UAE Aid Agency represents a continuation of the steadfast humanitarian legacy laid by our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

“This approach reflects the UAE's dedication to addressing humanitarian challenges and fostering sustainable development globally. The country pursues this mission under the wise leadership and enduring support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirming the commitment of the leadership, government, and nation to advancing this noble humanitarian endeavour.”

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, stated, "The establishment of the UAE Aid Agency reaffirms the UAE's humanitarian role in providing essential assistance, improving living conditions, and supporting communities and people across all continents."

His Highness emphasised the UAE's commitment to collaborate with international partners to create a tangible and lasting positive impact, especially in regions affected by crises and instability, with a focus on vital areas such as educational services, healthcare facilities, and infrastructure sectors to achieve sustainable development and prosperity for all.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, said, "With the formation of the UAE Aid Agency, we are reaffirming our commitment to addressing global humanitarian challenges and promoting sustainable development in a strategic and coordinated manner."

He added that the agency aims to enhance the impact of UAE's global priority foreign aid. It seeks to maximise positive outcomes in executing humanitarian relief programmes, initiatives, and developmental projects worldwide, aligning with the UAE's role and stature in regional and international humanitarian and developmental efforts.

The UAE is considered one of the world's most generous donor countries. Latest figures show the UAE, since its founding by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, has contributed over US$98 billion (AED360 billion) in foreign assistance, which has benefited over one billion people worldwide.

