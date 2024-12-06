UAE President issues Federal Decree-Law amending Federal Judicial Authority Law

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a Federal Decree-Law amending specific provisions of the Federal Judicial Authority Law.

Among the most notable amendments is conferring the rank of Minister on both the President of the Federal Supreme Court and the UAE Attorney-General, granting them all corresponding allowances and benefits prescribed for this rank under the Federal Government’s current legislation.

Under the new amendments, the grades, categories, salaries, allowances, bonuses, and other benefits for the remaining members of the Federal Judiciary, as well as the rewards for the members, shall be determined by the Federal Decree.

The new Decree-Law also introduced amendments concerning the jurisdiction of the Federal Attorney-General who, under the new Decree-Law, shall oversee crimes that affect the interests of the Union and other crimes assigned to the Federal Judiciary in accordance with the country's applicable laws. The territorial jurisdiction of the Federal Attorney-General concerning other crimes shall correspond to the geographical scope of the Federal Judiciary. Additionally, the establishment and determination of the jurisdictional divisions of Federal Prosecution Offices shall be determined by the Attorney-General subject to the approval of the Federal Judicial Council.

The amendments also stipulate that the location of workplace and jurisdictional divisions for Public Prosecution members shall be determined by the Federal Attorney-General. Moreover, the Attorney-General shall have a technical office composed of several members of the Public Prosecution, whose responsibilities shall cover all Emirates of the UAE.

Under the new Decree-Law, the appointment of presidents of Courts of First Instance, Courts of Appeal, shall be made by a decision from the Chairman of the Federal Judiciary, based on a recommendation from the Head of the Judicial Inspection Department and the Judiciary’s approval. Similarly, the appointment of Public Prosecutors and those above them shall be decided by the Federal Attorney General, subject to the Judiciary’s approval.

