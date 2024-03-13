12.40 AM Thursday, 14 March 2024
14 March 2024
UAE President issues Federal Decrees appointing Jamal Al Kaabi as Director-General of National Media Office, two Executive Directors

Published
By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a federal decree appointing Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi as Director-General of the National Media Office with the rank of Under-Secretary.

The decree also stipulates appointing Ibrahim Abdul Latif Ahmed Al Mosa as Executive Director of the Support Services Sector with the rank of Assistant Under-Secretary, and Mohammed Ali Mohammed Aldhuhoori as Executive Director of the Media Operations Sector with the rank of Under-Secretary.

 

13 March 2024