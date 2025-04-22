UAE President launches 'Barakatna' initiative to enhance wellbeing of senior citizens within Abu Dhabi’s comprehensive community care ecosystem

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has launched Barakatna, an initiative aimed at further enhancing quality of life for senior citizens within Abu Dhabi’s comprehensive community care ecosystem and strengthening the values of family cohesion and social solidarity. The launch took place in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The announcement was made at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, where H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received a delegation from the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi led by Department Chairman Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, along with a delegation from the Family Development Foundation headed by Director General Maryam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, in addition to representatives of entities participating in the Barakatna initiative.

Under the supervision of the Department of Community Development, and in collaboration with the Family Development Foundation and several entities and organisations involved in Abu Dhabi’s social sector, the initiative seeks to improve the efficiency of home care provided to senior citizens in a suitable family setting and aims to ensure a stable, healthy and fulfilling life for senior citizens within their families.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed emphasised the significance of this community initiative as a continuation of the efforts to care for senior citizens, ensuring their dignity and wellbeing while recognising their invaluable contributions and their role as a cornerstone of the nation’s development. His Highness underscored that the Barakatna initiative is a measure of the UAE’s appreciation and gratitude for the sacrifices made by senior citizens in advancing the nation’s progress.

His Highness reaffirmed the important role played by senior citizens, describing them as a vital pillar of society whose wisdom, experience, and resilience help to guide younger generations. He emphasised that they remain an integral part of the nation’s social fabric, serving as role models through their dedication and determination, and inspiring others to continue the UAE’s journey of progress. His Highness noted that supporting the wellbeing of senior citizens through initiatives such as Barakatna is both a national responsibility and a reflection of the values they have helped to instil in society.

The Barakatna initiative aims to reinforce family ties and cohesion by developing an integrated system of community services designed to ease everyday life, empower individuals to care for their senior relatives effectively, and help caregivers achieve a balance between their personal, professional, and social responsibilities. These services aim to ensure the wellbeing of senior citizens while fostering family cohesion, contributing to building a more united and harmonious society that reflects the UAE’s deeply rooted values.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has endorsed the initiative’s services and programmes, which include six pioneering services implemented by a group of social sector entities in Abu Dhabi. These entities include the Department of Community Development, the Family Development Foundation, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Department of Government Enablement, and the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that ensuring the wellbeing of senior citizens is not merely a social priority supported by the UAE’s leadership, but a deeply rooted value that instils in current and future generations a profound respect for the sacrifices of those who laid the foundations of the nation’s progress and development.

Key services within the initiative include the Temporary Alternative Care Service for Senior Citizens in cases where family members are unable to fulfil caregiving responsibilities. Other services include the Home Improvements for Senior Citizens service to support primary caregivers in carrying out home improvements at facilities used by senior citizens, and the Extending the Term of Housing Loans service to extend housing loan repayment periods by an additional five years to ease financial burdens on caregivers. Furthermore, the initiative offers the Flexible Work Systems for Parents and Caregivers service, according to specific conditions and standards, allowing caregivers to achieve a balance between their personal, professional and social responsibilities, while enabling them to care for their parents efficiently and effectively.

The initiative launch was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; and Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement, in addition to a number of other officials.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.