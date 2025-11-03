UAE President Marks Flag Day, Honoring Retired Service Personnel

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan raised the nation’s flag at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi to mark Flag Day, a national occasion that reflects the values of loyalty, unity, and pride in the country’s identity and national spirit.

The ceremony included the playing of the UAE national anthem and was attended by a group of retired Emirati service personnel in a gesture of appreciation for their lasting contributions to the nation’s development over the years. Their presence underscored the country’s recognition of their decades of service in building on the UAE’s accomplishments and supporting its continued progress.

His Highness stated that the raising of the UAE flag on Flag Day stands as a symbol of national pride and unity. He noted that the presence of retired service personnel who had contributed to the UAE’s development reflected the deep loyalty and dedication shown by generations of Emiratis. His Highness also underlined the steadfast commitment of the nation’s people, who continue to serve with devotion and collective responsibility to keep the nation’s flag flying high.

Earlier, His Highness welcomed the retired service personnel at Qasr Al Bateen, where they expressed their pride in meeting him and their appreciation for being included in such a significant national occasion.

His Highness accompanied the group from Qasr Al Bateen to Qasr Al Hosn, recalling previous moments they had shared. He reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast commitment to its people, noting that the knowledge and experience of retired Emiratis are a valuable national asset that supports the country’s progress, inspires future generations, and passes on the enduring values of loyalty, belonging, and service to the nation.