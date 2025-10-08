UAE President Meets Conservation Leaders from Global Congress

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed a number of participants in the 2025 International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) World Conservation Congress during a meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi. The UAE is hosting the Congress from 9 to 15 October 2025.

H.H. welcomed the guests, who were accompanied by Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, President of the IUCN and Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Nature.

H.H. wished the Congress success in establishing effective mechanisms to protect nature, preserve biodiversity, and raise global awareness of environmental challenges.

Guests thanked H.H. and expressed their appreciation for the UAE’s approach to environmental protection, its commitment to sustainability, and its support for international collective action in this vital field. The delegation included Crown Prince Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, Regent of the Malaysian state of Pahang, along with representatives of several institutions participating in the Congress.

The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.