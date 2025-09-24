UAE President Meets with Arab Parliament Delegation

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi a delegation from the Arab Parliament, headed by its president His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi.

Discussions focused on the vital role of the Arab Parliament in strengthening solidarity and cooperation among Arab legislative bodies in support of the aspirations of their peoples for stability, development, and prosperity. The meeting also discussed efforts to coordinate positions in support of Arab causes at regional and international forums and the importance of advancing parliamentary diplomacy in addressing challenges currently facing the Arab world.

The delegation members expressed their gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his continued support of Arab causes and his leadership in promoting joint Arab initiatives in a range of areas, notably parliamentary engagement, to serve the collective interests of Arab nations.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohamed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Surour bin Mohamed Al Nahyan; Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with several sheikhs, senior officials, guests and Emirati citizens.