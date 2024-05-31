UAE President meets with Emirati students studying in China

As part of his two-day state visit to the People's Republic of China, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has met with a number of Emirati students studying at Chinese universities and institutions.

During the meeting, His Highness enquired about the students' wellbeing and academic progress, expressing his happiness to be meeting them and emphasising the importance of providing favourable conditions for their studies and learning.

He urged the students to persevere and apply maximum effort in their education, enabling them to return home with valuable knowledge and experiences that will benefit themselves and their country.

His Highness emphasised that the youth of the UAE are the nation's true wealth and vital for realising its aspirations for growth, and reaffirmed the UAE's keenness to learn from the world's leading models of development, including China.

His Highness also encouraged the students to present a positive image of their country in China, embodying the UAE's values and principles in their behaviour. He noted that upon their return they would help to strengthen bilateral relations by acting as cultural bridges between the Emirati and Chinese peoples.

The students expressed their delight at meeting His Highness, thanking him for his continuous support and encouragement for young Emiratis both at home and abroad. They shared that this meeting provided a substantial morale boost for their studies and pledged to work diligently to meet His Highness' expectations that they contribute to the UAE's development upon their return.

The meeting was attended by members of the delegation accompanying His Highness the President.

