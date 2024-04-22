UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid attend Al Nahyan weddings against backdrop of group weddings held under patronage of Presidential Court

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today attended the Al Nahyan weddings at Qasr Al Mushrif in Abu Dhabi, part of numerous group weddings held across the country under the patronage of the Presidential Court.

His Highness the President congratulated the newly-weds and their families, wishing them happiness and success in their lives together and the establishment of stable families based on affection and compassion, values that help to strengthen society. His Highness affirmed that the UAE attaches great importance to the family as the primary basis of a successful society.

The newly-weds and their families expressed their appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his attendance at their wedding and for the leadership’s support as they enter a new stage of family life.

His Highness joined the grooms and their families for memorial photos to mark the joyous occasion.

The ceremony was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and a number of Sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, guests and members of families of the newly-weds.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.