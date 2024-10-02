UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid meet at Al Marmoom in Dubai

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at Al Marmoom in Dubai. Their Highnesses discussed a number of topics related to the UAE’s ongoing progress and ways to advance the aspirations of the nation and its people for further growth and prosperity, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid highlighted the UAE’s ongoing commitment to supporting the wellbeing of its people and promoting development in sectors that contribute to the welfare of society.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and a number of senior officials.

