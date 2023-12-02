UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Rulers, and COP guests witness 52nd Union Day celebration

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the Members of the Federal Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, witnessed the celebration of the 52nd Union Day held at Expo City Dubai.



The event was also attended by the Crown Princes and several guests attending the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28).

The ceremony saw the attendance of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.



The event was also attended by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt, along with leaders and prime ministers from several countries and delegations participating in COP28.



Also present were H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office; and several Sheikhs, ministers, senior officials and guests.



The official presentation of the 52nd Union Day highlighted the inspiring story of the Union and the UAE's sustainable journey since its formation in 1971. In line with COP28 and the Year of Sustainability, innovative techniques and distinctive displays were used in the show, embodying the UAE's rich heritage that connects the essence of unity and sustainability throughout history as represented by the Emirati traditional weaving of Al-Sadu. The display celebrated the heritage of the country’s forefathers, blending traditional values with contemporary progress.



Through inspiring performances and storytelling, the presentation offered a vision of the UAE’s future of sustainability, where the world collaborates to overcome climate challenges through innovation and collective action, drawing inspiration from the efforts of climate action supporters from the UAE and around the world.



UAE citizens and residents will have the opportunity to attend the 52nd Union Day show from 5-12 December to witness performances and enjoy profound insight into the UAE's sustainability journey.

