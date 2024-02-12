UAE President offers condolences over martyrdom of Mohamed Al Mansouri

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his condolences today over the martyrdom of Staff Colonel Mohamed Mubarak Al Mansouri, a member of the UAE Armed Forces, who tragically lost his life in a terrorist act in the Federal Republic of Somalia along with several of his comrades while on duty training the Somali Armed Forces. His Highness visited the condolence majlis in Abu Dhabi to express his sympathies.

His Highness conveyed his deepest condolences to the family of Al Mansouri, praying to God Almighty to bestow endless compassion and blessings and grant his family patience and solace.

His Highness also commended Al Mansouri's service and dedication to his country and its people, thereby upholding the nation's safety and stability.

During the visit to the condolence majlis, His Highness was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.

