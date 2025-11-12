UAE President offers condolences to Awadh Saeed Al Ahbabi

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today offered his condolences on the passing of the mother of Awadh Saeed bin Musleh Al Ahbabi, during a visit to the condolence majlis in Al Ain.

H.H. expressed his sincere sympathies to the family, praying that the departed be granted peace and mercy, and that her loved ones find comfort and strength during this difficult time.

Accompanying H.H. were H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affair; H. H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; along with a number of senior officials.