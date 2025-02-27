UAE President orders release of 1,295 inmates ahead of Ramadan

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 1,295 inmates from correctional institutions in the UAE. His Highness has also pledged to settle any financial obligations incurred as part of the inmates’ sentences in a gesture marking the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The initiative reflects the UAE President’s commitment to offering inmates a fresh start, alleviating the hardships faced by their families, and fostering stability within their households and the local community. It also aims to bring joy to their loved ones during this blessed occasion.

