UAE President orders the release of 988 inmates from correctional facilities on the occasion of Eid al-Adha

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has ordered the release of 988 inmates from correctional and punitive facilities who have been sentenced in various cases, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

This initiative by His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him, comes within the framework of the humanitarian initiatives of the United Arab Emirates, which are based on the values of forgiveness and tolerance, and giving inmates of correctional and punitive facilities a chance to start anew in positive participation in life, which reflects on their families and society.

His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him, is keen every year to pardon a number of inmates from correctional and punitive facilities on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, in order to strengthen family bonds, bring happiness and joy to the hearts of mothers and children, and give inmates the opportunity to benefit from this blessed occasion to return to a path that ensures them a successful social and professional life.

