UAE President: Our Armed Forces’ humanitarian work reflects noble values of Founding Father, Rulers

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has affirmed that the unification of the UAE Armed Forces is an occasion cherished by the people of the UAE and represents a key chapter in the nation's journey.

Below is the full text of the message from His Highness the UAE President on this occasion:

"My sons and daughters in the Armed Forces,

Peace be upon you.

Today, we mark a national occasion that holds a special place in all our hearts—a moment that represents a key chapter in our journey as a nation and the foundation of our Union. For 49 years, our Armed Forces have stood strong as a shield protecting our homeland, a symbol of discipline and dedication, and a watchful eye over the safety of all those who call our country home.

On the anniversary of the unification of our Armed Forces, I would like to express to each of you my deepest appreciation and pride. Your role in the growth and development of our military institutions has been vital. You have shown what loyalty and sacrifice truly mean, and you have set an example that reminds us all that when we approach our duties with sincerity and integrity, we open the door to excellence and real achievement.

To all of you—officers, non-commissioned officers, and soldiers—brave and committed,

Your tireless work on humanitarian missions and your steadfast support for people in need during crises and disasters have earned our Armed Forces a reputation for compassion and solidarity both at home and abroad. These noble efforts reflect the values our Founding Father and the Rulers instilled in us—values that continue to shape the generations that follow.

On this momentous day in the history of our Armed Forces, we remember and honour our fallen heroes who gave their lives so our nation could live in peace and security. Their sacrifice keeps the spirit of our Union strong and serves as a lasting example of what it means to love and serve one's country."

