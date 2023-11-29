3.30 PM Wednesday, 29 November 2023
29 November 2023
UAE President pardons 1,018 inmates ahead of 52nd Union Day

Published
By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the release of 1,018 inmates from correctional institutions in the UAE on the occasion of the country’s 52nd Union Day celebrations.

The pardon reflects His Highness’ keenness to provide the released inmates with an opportunity to start a new life and integrate once again into their families and communities.

The relevant authorities have begun the necessary procedures to ensure that those subject to the pardon can return to their families as soon as possible.

The page was last updated on: 29 November 2023 10:24