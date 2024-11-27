4.04 PM Wednesday, 27 November 2024
UAE President pardons prisoners ahead of Eid Al Etihad

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 2,269 inmates from correctional institutions across the UAE on the occasion of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad.

His Highness also pledged to cover all fines and penalties imposed on the inmates, who had been sentenced for a variety of offences.

This initiative reflects His Highness' commitment to providing released prisoners with an opportunity to rebuild their lives, achieve family stability, and contribute once again to their communities.

