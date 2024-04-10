UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today performed the Eid Al-Fitr prayer alongside worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Performing prayers alongside His Highness Sheikh Mohamed were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and a number of Sheikhs, high-ranking officials and worshippers.

During the Eid sermon, Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Director General of the UAE Council for Fatwa, highlighted the importance of family bonds in bringing joy into our lives.

He also prayed to God to bless everyone on this occasion, and to bless the UAE with continued stability and prosperity.

Following the prayer, the UAE President exchanged greetings with worshippers on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed then visited the tomb of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and asked God to rest his soul in eternal peace.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.