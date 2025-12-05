UAE President Receives A Message of Eid Al Etihad Congratulations from Al-Azhar Grand Imam

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from His Eminence Dr Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, who conveyed his congratulations on the occasion of the 54th Eid Al Etihad. He offered prayers for the UAE’s continued stability, progress and prosperity.

His Eminence also extended his greetings to Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and to the Emirati people, praising the leadership for advancing the nation’s development and humanitarian efforts, in line with the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He also praised the recent opening of the Zayed National Museum, which coincided with the Eid Al Etihad celebrations, describing it as a remarkable tribute to the Founding Father’s legacy, leadership and values. He reflected on the museum’s role in preserving the principles of unity and compassion on which the UAE was built, and prayed that God would grant the late Sheikh Zayed mercy and reward him for all that he gave.

His Highness the President thanked His Eminence Dr Ahmed Al-Tayeb for his kind and sincere words towards the UAE and its people, expressing his appreciation for the gesture.