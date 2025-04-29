UAE President receives Crown Prince of Dubai and First Deputy Ruler of Dubai

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, along with H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, Their Highnesses exchanged greetings and engaged in warm conversation with attendees. They also discussed a range of national matters and issues concerning citizens’ wellbeing, with a shared emphasis on improving quality of life across the community.

Also in attendance were H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H36. H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to H.H. the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and a number of sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, guests, and UAE citizens.

