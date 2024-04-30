UAE President receives delegation from Canada's McGill University

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a delegation from Canada’s McGill University.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the delegation, which included several university officials. His Highness stressed the UAE’s keenness to build partnerships with premier educational institutions and universities worldwide to prepare high-quality national talent, especially in the fields of science and technology. His Highness explained that investing in qualified youth who embrace creativity and innovation is a major priority in the UAE’s developmental vision, based on its belief that youth are the country’s greatest resource and must be nurtured accordingly.

For their part, the delegation expressed their pleasure at meeting His Highness the President, commending the importance the UAE attaches to the fields of science and technology as part of its future-focused vision to achieve sustainable development.

In 2015, the Crown Prince Court in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with McGill University, launched the McGill-UAE Fellowships in science and engineering. The programme aims to support Emirati scholars in completing their education in the faculties of science and engineering at McGill University in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The fellowship is granted to outstanding Master’s and PhD students and enables them to benefit from training opportunities in distinguished scientific and engineering companies, in addition to field visits inside and outside of Canada under university supervision.

The Majlis was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC); H.H. Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and a number of other Sheikhs, senior officials and citizens.

