UAE President Receives Dutch Prime Minister's Call Condemning Iranian Attacks

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a call today from His Excellency Rob Jetten, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, to discuss the serious military and security developments in the region and their implications for regional and international peace and security.

The Dutch Prime Minister condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, stressing that they constitute a violation of international law and the UN Charter. He also noted that the Netherlands had summoned the Iranian ambassador to convey its protest and condemnation of Iran’s attacks against the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Jetten for the Netherlands’ supportive stance towards the UAE