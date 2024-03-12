UAE President receives Federal National Council delegation, officials, citizens, and guests on occasion of Ramadan

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed a delegation from the Federal National Council (FNC).

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi, His Highness exchanged Ramadan greetings with FNC members, officials, citizens and other guests, along with His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, and prayed for the continued progress of the nation and the wellbeing of its people.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and a number of sheikhs, senior officials, citizens and guests.

