UAE President receives message from Egypt's Counterpart, delivered by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received a written message from Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, regarding bilateral relations and ways to enhance joint Arab action.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, received the message during the reception of Sharif Eissa, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the UAE, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in addition to several topics and issues of mutual interest.