UAE President receives participants of the Global Faith Leaders’ Summit on Climate Action

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed the participants of the Global Faith Leaders’ Summit on Climate Action which took place in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr, His Highness extended a warm welcome to the guests and commended them for signing a document titled “Confluence of Conscience: Uniting for Planetary Resurgence”, also known as “The Abu Dhabi Interfaith Statement for COP28”. The statement was signed by the summit's participants and received by the COP28 Presidency.

His Highness noted that the statement sends an important global message advocating enhanced participation and the unification of international climate action aimed at achieving a better future for humanity.

The UAE President emphasised the significant role of faith leaders in instilling awareness and shared social responsibility among peoples worldwide towards environmental protection, acknowledging their considerable influence within their communities.

The summit was organised by the Muslim Council of Elders (MCE) in collaboration with the COP28 Presidency, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the UAE Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence.

In attendance at Qasr Al Bahr were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; and a number of senior officials, guests and citizens.

