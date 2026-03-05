UAE President Receives Phone Call From Czech Prime Minister Condemning Iranian Attacks

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Andrej Babiš, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, to discuss the serious military and security developments in the region and their implications for regional and international peace and security.

His Excellency Babiš condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, stressing that they constitute a serious violation of state sovereignty and international law.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Babiš for the Czech Republic’s supportive stance towards the UAE.