UAE President Receives Phone Call From President Of The Philippines

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Ferdinand Marcos Jr, President of the Republic of the Philippines, during which they discussed the concerning situation in the region amid the ongoing military escalation.

During the call, President Marcos expressed his country’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the territory of the UAE and other countries, affirming solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its people.

His Highness thanked the Philippines President for his country's supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides underscored the need for an immediate halt to the military escalation and for prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy to prevent further threats to regional and international security and stability.