UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

During the meeting, Their Highnesses engaged in brotherly conversations covering various topics concerning national affairs and the wellbeing of citizens.

They discussed ways to further improve citizens’ quality of life and continue efforts to strengthen the nation's development goals and national achievements, praying to God to sustain the prosperity and well-being of the UAE and its people.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates Football Association (UAEFA), Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and a number of Sheikhs, ministers and officials.

