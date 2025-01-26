UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi. Accompanying him was H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

During the meeting, Their Highnesses engaged in warm, fraternal discussions and explored a range of topics related to the nation and its citizens. They also discussed continued efforts to advance the UAE’s comprehensive development vision and fulfil the aspirations of its people, praying to Almighty God to bless the UAE with sustained progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; along with a number of Sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.

