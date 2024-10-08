UAE President receives Ruler of Umm Al Quwain

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, Their Highnesses greeted the guests in attendance and engaged in cordial discussions.

The meeting addressed a range of matters concerning the nation and its citizens, which remain key priorities in the leadership’s vision for the future. These topics are integral to the UAE’s development strategy, driving the country’s ongoing progress and the consolidation of its achievements.

The meeting was attended by Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC); H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of Umm Al Qaiwain; Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser Al Mu’alla, Special Advisor to the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; and a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, citizens and guests.

