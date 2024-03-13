UAE President receives Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes on occasion of Ramadan

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed members of the Federal Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates today and exchanged greetings on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. They prayed to Allah Almighty for it to be a month of goodness, blessings, and mercy for all and to ensure security, stability, and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

His Highness the President received His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, member of the Federal Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah; His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, member of the Federal Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman; His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, member of the Federal Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah; and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, member of the Federal Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Additionally, His Highness the President welcomed at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; along with a number of Sheikhs, ministers, senior officials from different Emirates.



The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC); H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; along with several Sheikhs and senior officials.

All those present performed the Maghrib prayer and attended the iftar banquet hosted by His Highness the President in honour of the esteemed Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, sheikhs, and other guests.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.