UAE President receives Syrian President

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Excellency Ahmad Al-Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, who is on a working visit to the country.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and the Syrian President discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries and explored ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in the areas of development and the economy, in a manner that serves mutual interests and supports progress and prosperity for their peoples.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional issues of mutual concern, emphasising the importance of strengthening the foundations of peace, security, and stability in the Middle East to benefit all its nations and advance the development and prosperity of their peoples.

His Highness reaffirmed the country’s steadfast position in support of the Syrian people and all efforts aimed at achieving their aspirations for development, stability, and a prosperous future.

For his part, the Syrian President expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the UAE’s continued support for Syria and its people, as well as His Highness’ commitment to fostering fraternal ties between the two nations. He also wished the UAE continued progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE Football Association; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; several Sheikhs, and senior officials.

It was attended by members of the delegation accompanying the Syrian President, including Asaad Al-Shaibani, Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, and several senior officials.

His Excellency President Al-Sharaa arrived in Abu Dhabi earlier today, where he was received at Al Bateen Airport by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with a number of senior officials.

