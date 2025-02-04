UAE President receives UAE ambassadors, diplomatic representatives participating in 19th Forum of UAE Ambassadors in Abu Dhabi

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed UAE Ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions participating in the 19th Forum of UAE Ambassadors and Representatives of Missions Abroad, held under the theme UAE Diplomacy: Shaping Global Peace, Progress, and Prosperity. Organised annually by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the forum was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness the President exchanged views with UAE Ambassadors and diplomatic representatives on the forum's significance as a platform for dialogue on the role of UAE diplomacy in strengthening cooperation and partnerships with other countries. His Highness highlighted its contributions in advancing national development goals and reinforcing the country’s vision for peace, security, and collaboration at both the regional and international levels in a manner that serves the common good.

Moreover, His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to fostering effective development partnerships with other nations, underscoring the considerable responsibility placed upon UAE Ambassadors and diplomatic representatives in carrying out this mission.

Also in attendance at Qasr Al Bahr were H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; ; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Families Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to UAE President; and a number of ministers, senior officials, citizens and state guests.

