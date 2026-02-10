UAE President Reconstitutes Board of Trustees of National Human Rights Institution

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a decision to reconstitute the Board of Trustees of the National Human Rights Institution.

Under the decision, the Board will be chaired by His Excellency Dr Salem Suhail Saeed Al Neyadi, with membership comprising Dr Fatima Khalifa Al Kaabi, Maryam Mohammed Al Ahmadi, Engineer Nasser Ahmed Mohammed Al Rashdi, Ali Salem Al Qeishi Al Shahi, Hamad Salem Kardous Al Ameri, Dr Youssef Abdelghafar Al Sharif, Ahmed Suleiman Ahmed Al Hammadi, Fadila Abdullah Mohammed Al Muaini, Moza Salem Abdullah Al Shoumi, Dr Amina Abdullah Al Majed, and Fatima Mohammed Youssef Al Jassim.

The decision stipulates that the Board shall elect from among its members a Vice-Chairperson to assume the Chairperson’s duties in his absence. The term of membership shall be four years, commencing from the date the decision enters into force, without prejudice to the provisions of Federal Law No. (12) of 2021.

The decision shall take effect from the date of its issuance and shall be implemented by the relevant authorities, each within its respective remit. It shall also be published in the Official Gazette.