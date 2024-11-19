UAE President reviews Emirati Family Growth Programme during meeting with Department of Community Development

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was briefed today on the Emirati Family Growth Programme, an initiative launched by the Department of Community Development. The programme aims to strengthen the stability and cohesion of Emirati families in line with the leadership’s vision of achieving sustainable social development and ensuring a high quality of life for citizens.

The briefing took place during His Highness’ reception of a delegation from the Department of Community Development, led by Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi. Also in attendance were Hamad Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department, and several members of the programme’s team.

His Highness was provided with a detailed overview of the programme’s objectives and its national scope, which focus on supporting family and social cohesion as a cornerstone of the UAE’s economic and social development.

His Highness noted that supporting Emirati families is considered a key investment in the nation’s future and prosperity, highlighting that it remains a top priority in the UAE’s development agenda. He emphasised that the family is the foundation of building a strong and thriving society. He also underscored the importance of such programmes and initiatives, which play a critical role in promoting family stability and advancing sustainable development across all sectors.

Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili thanked the UAE’s leadership and praised the President’s steadfast dedication to improving the quality of life in the country. He highlighted how this support inspires continued efforts to achieve sustainable development goals.

Al Khaili explained that the programme is designed to achieve practical outcomes, including boosting birth rates among citizens, increasing marriage registrations, and lowering divorce rates. He reaffirmed the Department of Community Development’s commitment to working towards a sustainable future for generations to come, aligned with the UAE’s ambitious vision.

The Emirati Family Growth programme is a key initiative within Abu Dhabi’s strategy to enhance family wellbeing and foster growth. The programme is overseen by the Department of Community Development in collaboration with strategic partners, including the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority.

The programme offers a range of tailored services and initiatives designed to support Emirati families in their journey towards stability and development, reflecting the UAE leadership’s vision of empowering families as the cornerstone of a strong and sustainable society. Citizens wishing to benefit from the Emirati Family Growth programme can register via the ‘Medeem’ electronic platform.

