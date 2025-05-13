UAE President reviews youth empowerment initiatives with Federal Youth Authority

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today reviewed the latest initiatives and flagship programmes of the Federal Youth Authority, along with its vision for empowering young people, supporting their aspirations, and enhancing their role in national development. This came during a meeting with a delegation from the Authority, as well as members of local youth councils and the Emirates Youth Council.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness affirmed that empowering young people and boosting their participation in all areas of national development is a key priority for the UAE.

His Highness noted that the UAE places youth at the heart of its vision for the future and is counting on them to help realise its development goals, drive progress, and safeguard its national achievements.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation (Zayed CHF); H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, and guests.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.