UAE President, Rulers attend 53rd Eid Al Etihad ceremony in Al Ain

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, and several distinguished state guests, attended the 53rd Eid Al Etihad official celebration held at Jebel Hafeet National Park in Al Ain.

The event was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

In attendance also were H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council; H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General .Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and several Sheikhs, ministers, senior officials the state guests.

The 53rd Eid Al Etihad official celebration featured performances highlighting the UAE’s journey, marked by the insights of its forefathers and national achievements. Through a narrative that intertwined heritage with modernity and nature with technology, the event celebrated the UAE’s unique story.

The 40-minute Eid Al Etihad ceremony celebrated the UAE’s deep connection to nature and its journey from ancient traditions to modern innovation. The show included seven chapters: Thuraya Star, Guided Through History, Simple Gestures, Under the Palms, A Flourishing Union, Shared Gestures, and Celebration.

One of the highlights was a tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who grew up in Al Ain and was mentored by his mother, Sheikha Salama bint Butti Al Qubaisi. The performance documented Sheikh Zayed’s journey from a young leader who restored and renovated Al Ain’s water resources, including the aflaj system, to becoming the Founding Father of the UAE.

The celebration also highlighted the journey of the Union, from signing the Union Pledge and unifying the emirates in 1971, followed by the unification of the UAE Armed Forces in 1976, to the transformation of the UAE today into a thriving hub for innovation and artificial intelligence.

The official ceremony also included a tribute to the late Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, who was appointed as Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain Region in 1971 and held that position until his passing on 1 May 2024.

The ceremony showcased innovative storytelling techniques and cutting-edge stage technologies – including drones, and light and shadow play – which worked in harmony with the natural beauty of the Jebel Hafeet backdrop.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, made up of 66 musicians, joined forces with 33 UAE-based musicians to present a musical experience that seamlessly blended Emirati heritage with a profound sense of national pride.

The ceremony concluded with an impressive assortment of innovations dedicated to preserving and protecting the natural environment of the UAE, complemented by a striking visual display reflecting the event’s commitment to sustainability. Attendees witnessed a giant depiction of a palm tree in the sky, created using drones, featuring descending flares to symbolise the date harvest.

The ceremony was live-streamed across the UAE in celebration zones, on TV channels, and via the official YouTube channel.

Construction work for the ceremony at Jebel Hafeet Desert Park began in September 2024, involving more than 10,000 individuals from around the world who collaborated to bring the official 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebration to life.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.