UAE President, Sheikhs, state guests attend March of the Union to mark 53rd Eid Al Etihad

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was joined by Sheikhs and state guests at today’s March of the Union, organised by the Presidential Court to celebrate the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad. The event, part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2024, featured the participation of UAE tribes from across the country.

The march, held in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, was attended by prominent dignitaries including His Excellency Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania; His Excellency Dr Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi; and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, along with their accompanying delegations.

Other notable guests of the UAE were also in attendance, including His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohamed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohamed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the UAE President; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; along with a number of other sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, and UAE citizens.

His Highness exchanged greetings with the participants, expressing his pleasure at witnessing such a genuine display of national unity. He praised the Emirati people’s deep love, loyalty, and dedication to their country, stating that the UAE will remain strong through the commitment of its people to upholding its flag.

The tribes, representing all regions of the UAE, began their procession from Al Hosn Gate, carrying the UAE flag and singing traditional folk songs. Through these vibrant cultural expressions, they demonstrated their pride in the strength of their national unity and their bond with the UAE President and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

The celebrations featured the UAE national anthem, a welcome song, and traditional performances including Al Azi, Al Ayyala, and Al Nadba. The programme also included equestrian and camel displays, as well as a Mauritanian-themed performance titled Brotherly Spirit. The event’s activities culminated in an aerial salute by the UAE Air Force and Air Defence, honouring His Highness the President and the UAE’s esteemed guests.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.