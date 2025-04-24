UAE President visits Khalifa bin Zayed II Airborne Brigade Command

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the Khalifa bin Zayed II Airborne Brigade Command, part of the Presidential Guard Command.

During the visit, His Highness was briefed on the brigade’s structure, operational responsibilities, and its vital role in the UAE’s national defence.

As a high-readiness strategic unit, the brigade specialises in airborne operations and rapid deployment, enhancing the country’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively to emerging challenges. Its mission reflects the UAE’s forward-looking approach to building a modern and capable defence force.

The brigade is a cornerstone of the UAE Armed Forces’ formations. It comprises units trained to the highest levels of professionalism in executing special missions and rapid response operations. It stands as a powerful testament to the Armed Forces’ readiness to defend the UAE’s sovereignty and safeguard its national achievements.

His Highness expressed his appreciation for the operational role carried out by the brigade’s personnel, praising their dedication and the spirit of loyalty and patriotism they demonstrate. He reaffirmed that developing the Armed Forces, enhancing their combat capabilities, and strengthening their operational readiness remain a strategic priority to defend the nation and maintain its security and stability.

At the conclusion of the visit, His Highness joined members of the brigade and airborne operational support units from the Ministry of Defence for a group photo. The personnel expressed their pride in serving within this strategic military formation and reaffirmed their unwavering loyalty to the nation’s leadership, as well as their steadfast readiness to defend the homeland and safeguard its resources and achievements with the highest levels of dedication and commitment.

Accompanying His Highness during the visit were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence; His Excellency Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; and Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, along with several senior military officers.

